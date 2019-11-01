Good news for Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s fans. The actor who was last seen in Zero, is all set to be seen in a cameo role in the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra according to reports in a Mumbai-based newspaper.

According to the report Shah Rukh Khan’s character in the movie plays a pivotal role in taking the journey Shiva (played by Ranbir Kapoor) forward. As per the report, Shah Rukh, who hasn’t announced his next project yet, has also allotted his dates to the film and he will start shooting in December, 2019. “It’s a guest appearance but Shah Rukh plays a pivotal role in taking Ranbir’s journey forward. He has already allotted his dates for his portions and will shoot before the year-end,” a source was quoted as saying in the report.

According to the source, director Ayan Mukerji wrote the character keeping Shah Rukh in mind. “Shah Rukh himself likes Ayan’s work and he immediately agreed to the cameo. And like everyone else’s in the film, even SRK’s character has the mythological touch,” the source further informed.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor’s 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil while he co-starred with Alia Bhatt in Dear Zindagi.

Others who feature in Brahmastra include Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy.

It should be stated here that Brahmastra is a fantasy superhero film, which is being produced by Karan Johar’s ‘Dharma Productions’. The film will be made in three parts, the first of which is expected to release in the summer of 2020.

