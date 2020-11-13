Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s Baazigar was released 27 years ago in the year 1993.

In the film, Shah Rukh played a negative role for the first time. At that time, when mainstream heroes were afraid to play negative roles, Shah Rukh left a strong impression by playing the role of a villain. This film is one of his biggest hits and is still fresh in the collective memory of his fans.

But did you know that Shah Rukh was not the first choice for the film? The makers wanted Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn or Salman Khan to star in the movie.

Shah Rukh had seven films under his belt before Baazigar. The makers of the film first approached Salman, Ajay and Akshay. Salman refused this role because he felt that this character was not good for his career.

But one day, Shah Rukh dropped by Abbas-Mustan’s office to discuss a new script. They were looking for a boy from Delhi to play Vicky Malhotra in Baazigar. When they met Shah Rukh, it seemed that this role was fitting for him. When Shah Rukh heard the narration, he liked it very much and agreed to play the role.

Shah Rukh won a Filmfare Best Actor award for the role for which he was not even considered at first.

Shah Rukh had played a negative character not only in this film but also in Darr and he was highly praised for this role as well. Sunny Deol was in the lead role in this film, yet Shah Rukh overshadowed him.