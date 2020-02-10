Mumbai: Busy man Shah Rukh Khan took time out from an otherwise tight schedule and shared his youngest child AbRam’s pictures on twitter.

Happy New Year actor shared pictures of his son from a taekwondo match in which the six-year-old can be seen posing with his gold medal.

While sharing, he wrote, “You train…u fight…u succeed. Then do it all over again. I think with this medal, my kids have more awards than I have. It’s a good thing…now I need to train more! Proud and inspired!”

Apart from AbRam, his siblings Aryan and Suhana are also trained in taekwondo by Kiran Upadhyay.

Earlier, AbRam won silver and bronze medals at his school’s athletics competitions on Sports Day. Again the actor posted a collage of pictures of AbRam on Twitter and captioned it, “Day at the races…My little ‘Gold Medal’ with his silver and bronze wins at the races today.”

AbRam was born to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri in 2013. The couple also parents to daughter Suhana and son Aryan.