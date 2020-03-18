Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan often stays in limelight for his social media activity. The star kid’s pictures and videos often go viral on the internet thanks to his incredible style quotient.

New pictures of Aryan feature him wearing a black long sleeved t-shirt and white shorts, with sunglasses. He was sporting a distinct ‘goatee’ that has caught social media’s attention.

A couple of days ago, a video of Aryan where he was seen partying with his friends at a club had surfaced on his fan pages. A voice in the background can be heard saying “He’s back! The compass is back baby.”

The images have been posted on one of Aryan’s fan pages’ Instagram account.

Aryan is currently pursuing filmmaking at the University of Southern California.

Aryan lent his voice in the 2019 animation release The Lion King as Simba with his father, Shah Rukh, voicing Mufasa for the Hindi dubbed version.

Not only Aryan, his siblings Suhana and AbRam’s pictures also often go viral on social media.