Tarouba (Trinidad & Tobago): West Indies A top-order put up a gutsy show to force a draw despite another five-wicket haul by left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem (5/103) as India A won the unofficial three-Test series 2-0.

Chasing a stiff target of 373, West Indies A started the day at 37 for no loss needing another 336 runs on the fourth day but only reached as far as 314/6 in the end.

Opener Jeremy Solozano’s dogged 92 off 252 balls along with No.3 Brandon King’s attacking 77 off 84 balls and senior international Sunil Ambris’ 69 off 142 helped the home team earn a draw after losing the first two games.

For India, Nadeem turned out to be the best bowler once again, as the Jharkhand orthodox left-arm spinner, finishing with 15 wickets in the series.

The series was a good one for the Paras Mhambrey coached A side which was dominant for the better part. Test specialists like skipper Hanuma Vihari (224 runs), Wriddhiman Saha (137 runs) and Mayank Agarwal (123 runs) got quality game time before the Test series starting at the end of this month.

However, the biggest gain has to be Shubman Gill’s double hundred under pressure, which is an indication enough that the Punjab lad is ready for the next level. Mumbai’s Shivam Dube (180 runs, five wickets) looked like a better prospect as a seam bowling all-rounder than Tamil Nadu’s Vijay Shankar.

Brief Scores: India A 201 & 365/4 decl; West Indies A 194 & 314/6 (Jeremy Solozano 92, Brandon King 77, Sunil Ambris 69; Shahbaz Nadeem 5/103). Match Drawn.