Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor flaunts pumped-up biceps in his social media post Monday.

The picture on Instagram shows the actor in a beige vest and black baseball cap. He sports a beard and standing close to the camera to showcase his beefed-up body.

“Getting back to the #pump,” he wrote as the caption. His picture on the photo-sharing website has garnered over 190K likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Shahid will be seen next in the film Jersey, which also features his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. He will also make his digital debut with a series directed by Raj and DK.