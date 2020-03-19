Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor has been issued a show cause notice by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) for training in a gym recently. The MCGM authorities have also sealed the gym.

It should be stated here that the Maharashtra government had issued orders earlier in the month that all gymnasiums in the state will remain closed till further notice due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. However, both Shahid and the gym authorities have flouted health directives, alleged MCGM.

Not only Shahid, his wife Meera Rajput was also seen at the gym on that fateful day. Both were also seen leaving the gym together and the photo has gone viral.

Owner of the gym Yudhisthir Jaising, however has said that there has been a misunderstanding. He has said that along with a few friends he was sitting inside the gym when Shahid arrived. The gym was officially closed then. “Shahid had suffered a painful injury a few days back while shooting for Jersey in Chandigarh. He had wanted a few equipment that would help him recover quickly. I was just showing him how to operate those. Shahid did not train at the gym on that day,” said Jaising.

Crux of the matter however, is both Shahid and his gym owner friend are in a soup. It remains to be seen the steps MCGM takes after it gets the replies from both to the show cause notices they have received.

PNN & Agencies