Mumbai: Recently Varun and Natasha got married at a private wedding ceremony in Alibaug. The couple shared the first pictures as a married couple on Instagram late last night before stepping out for a quick picture for the paparazzi.

Hindi film industry celebrities shower the couple with congratulatory wishes. The wish which draw attention was Shahid Kapoor.

“Life long love just became official ❤️”, Shahid Kapoor wrote, “ Many congratulations to both families. God bless. And welcome to the dark side. 😂👻”

Priyanka shared the picture of the couple, posted by Varun, and wished the newly-married couple lifelong happiness. “Congratulations (Varun and Natasha),” she said, adding three heart emojis, before saying, “Wishing you all the love and lifelong happiness!”

The two exchanged vows at The Mansion, a lavish beach resort, in the presence of their close friends and families. Reportedly, February 2nd, the newlywedded couple will be hosting a grand reception in Mumbai for industry friends.

Several other stars also showered the newly-married couple with love. From Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma to Karan Johar, the couple was showered with love and best wishes.