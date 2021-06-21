Mumbai: The Shahid Kapoor-starrer musical blockbuster “Kabir Singh” was released on this day in 2019 and the film’s female lead Kiara Advani took to social media Monday to share an Instagram Story marking the occasion.

“June will always be the most special month for me! To the film that changed our lives forever. Major Missing #2YearsofKabirSingh,” she wrote.

Incidentally, Kiara’s debut film “Fugly” was also a June released. The film released on June 13 in 2014. Importantly, “Lust Stories”, the OTT-released anthology that won her much acclaim had dropped on June 15 in 2018.

Kiara’s upcoming roster includes “Shershaah”, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” and “Mr Lele”.