Kolkata: Australia pacer Pat Cummins Thursday became the most expensive foreign player in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) as bowlers and uncapped Indian players ruled the roost in the 13th IPL Auction. 62 players were sold and Rs 140.30 crore was spent.

Cummins, who sits at the top of the bowlers’ rankings in Test cricket, was sold for a whopping Rs 15.50 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). His figures went past England all-rounder Ben Stokes’ auction bid of Rs 14.5 crores made at the IPL 2017 auctions. He was also only Rs 50 lakh away from equalling the record for the highest bid ever in the history of IPL auction which was made for Yuvraj Singh by the Delhi Daredevils in 2015.

But KKR remained the highlight for the entire event as a player from Tamil Nadu called Shahrukh Khan had no takers in the auction. The Hindi film actor Shah Rukh Khan is one of the owners of KKR. When the official IPL twitter handle announced that Sharukh Khan went unsold, social media was flooded with hilarious memes and reactions.

Check out the reactions below:

Na koi movie ki ticket le rha aur na yaha ! — Pranjul Sharma🌼 (@Pranjultweet) December 19, 2019

Shahrukh Khan to his team management pic.twitter.com/TvEg3Kw1fM — Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) December 19, 2019

Shame on KKR for not buying owner https://t.co/TkuTrVbxAw — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) December 19, 2019

PNN/Agencies