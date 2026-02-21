Cuttack: Students of Shailabala Women’s College in Cuttack staged a protest after the institution was left out of the state government’s list of four newly announced universities.

The college, considered the oldest women’s college in the state, has been witnessing a prolonged movement seeking university status. However, its name did not feature in the list released by the government Friday.

Expressing strong displeasure, students held placards and staged a demonstration in front of the main gate of the college. They alleged that the decision reflects neglect toward Cuttack and women’s education. Residents of Cuttack have also expressed dissatisfaction over the exclusion, according to reactions from the protesters.

During the presentation of the State Budget for 2026–27, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the creation of four new universities at the district headquarters of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Jharsuguda.

The college was founded by two prominent figures of Odisha, Madhusudan Das and his adopted daughter, Shailabala Das, whose visionary efforts laid the foundation for women’s higher education in the region.