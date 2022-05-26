Mumbai: Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and Suchitra Krishnamoorthy are coming together for the upcoming anthology titled Bravehearts which celebrates the stories of unsung heroes.

The show also features actors like KK Raina, Varun Tewarii, Giresh Sehdev and Naman Jain among others.

Created by Dice Media, in partnership with edtech giant Unacademy, Bravehearts – The Untold Stories Of Heroes brings together five short films about the families behind the heroes in the Indian armed forces.

Each of the 5 stories in the anthology captures a unique aspect of the courageous journeys of Armymen and women and their families – whether it is getting into the armed forces after several failed attempts, or dealing with the loss of a loved one who gave up their life for the nation or getting to know a parent after 15 years of them coming back from service.

The first look and trailer of the show have been unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Dice Media is the long-form premium content studio by Pocket Aces.

During the trailer launch at the Cannes, Pocket Aces co-founder and CEO Aditi Shrivastava, who is also the showrunner of Bravehearts said, “We couldn’t have asked for a better platform to premiere the first look of Bravehearts. India is the country of honour at the Cannes Film Festival this year as our 75th year of independence also coincides with the 75th year of Cannes. Launching Dice Media’s first Army show on this occasion and in front of a global audience is a dream come true.”

She further added, “A large part of our creative team including the writers of the show come from an Army background, and hence the show has been created in an extremely authentic manner inspired from true stories. Our debut at Cannes has been nothing short of spectacular, and we look forward to coming back next year with more wonderful content.”

The show goes live for the audience May 28 and the first episode drops June 4 on Dice Media’s YouTube channel.