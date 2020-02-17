BHUBANESWAR: Noted Kuchipudi danseuse and chairperson of JSPL Foundation Shallu Jindal has been honoured with the prestigious Urbashee Award for her contribution to Indian dance and music here recently.

She received the award during the music festival ‘Kamala Desha Rajakumara’ organised by Prafulla Kar Foundation and Sanskar on the occasion of 81st birthday of eminent musician Prafulla Kar.

Receiving the award, Jindal expressed her deep gratitude to Prafulla Kar Foundation and people of Odisha for the honour. “Dance and art are my soul. I make all efforts to promote the rich culture of Indian dance and music wherever possible. Receiving the award from legends and Padma Awardee winners is a proud moment for me,”

“Odisha is the land where every stone has a tale to tell and every sound of music has divinity imbibed with it. I aspire to contribute more to the art, culture and quality of life of the people of Odisha,” she further added.

Jindal was drawn to the dance from her early days and was initiated into Kuchipudi by her Gurus, Padma Bhushan Raja Radha and Kaushalya Reddy. She is taking steps to popularize Kuchipudi in other parts of India. She has opened the Jindal Art Institute in New Delhi with the aim of spreading far and wide the rich artistic heritage of India and the world with the masses.

Shallu Jindal is also a noted social contributor. She is the former chairperson of National Bal Bhawan under Ministry of HRD, GOI and the founder President of Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO).