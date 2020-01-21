Mumbai: One of the most famous actresses of the TV world, Shama Sikandar, often stays in headlines for her latest pictures. Shama, who has become a household name from the TV serial Ye Mere Life Hai, is once again in the limelight for new photos. Her fans are very fond of their glamorous pictures and now gone viral in the social media.
Significantly, she keeps sharing her pictures on her Instagram account flaunting her vital statistics in gym, western, Indian, swimsuits outfits of her trip.
On doing a little investigation of Shama’s Instagram account, it is known that she has about 1.6 million (1.6 million) followers on the platform.
Sikander began her career on the big screen with small parts in Prem Aggan (1998, Hindi) and Mann (1999, Hindi) before landing a supporting role in Ansh: The Deadly Part (2002, Hindi). She first gained significant recognition on television as the title character Pooja Mehta in the popular Sony TV drama Ye Meri Life Hai (2003-2005).
She has been featured in numerous magazine spreads as well as appearing on the cover of GR8! Magazine more than any other actress, three times for the English Edition: March 2010, July 2006, February 2005, as well as at least twice for the Hindi Edition. She also appeared on the cover of Showtime Magazine in December 2011.
Sikander was deemed October 2011’s ‘Hottie of the Month’ by Perfect Woman Magazine, and featured in the ‘Perfect Woman Spotlight’ in May 2013 and Zing Magazine’s ‘Travel Diaries’ in March 2013.
On personal front, In January 2016, it was confirmed that Sikander got engaged to American businessman James Milliron in Dubai, UAE.
