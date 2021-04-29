Two Pakistani diplomats have been caught stealing in South Korea.

Both diplomats were stealing chocolate and hats from a shop. They were caught in CCTV camera while doing so. The most interesting thing is that these incidents happened on different days in Yongsan, South Korea. However, this is not the first time that employees of the Pakistani Embassy have been caught stealing.

As per a report in The Korea Times, the two Pakistan Embassy employees were caught stealing items worth 11,000 won ($10) and 1,900 won ($1.70) at a store in Itaewon of Yongsan, on different dates.

While one allegedly stole chocolate treats worth 1,900 won ($1.70) January 10, the other stole a hat worth 11,000 won ($10) on February 23, the report added.

According to the report, after the hat was stolen, the store employee filed a case, after which an investigation was started. When police investigated the CCTV footage of the store, both the accused were identified as Pakistani diplomats. However, no case has been registered against both the diplomats because they have diplomatic immunity.

According to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, no diplomat (or his family) of any country stationed in another country can be arrested. The diplomat and his family cannot be called for custody or even for questioning.

Even though Pakistani diplomats were not arrested due to the rules and regulations already in place, the revelation of the case has embarrassed Pakistan in the international community. Not only this, there has been no statement from Pakistan on this matter either.