The police in Sahawar Kotwali, Uttar Pradesh, have filed a case against a man for allegedly recording an obscene video of his wife while she was sleeping and making it viral on social media. The residents became aware of the video when it appeared on their screens. Upon being informed, the police arrived in the town and questioned people to gather details about the viral video.

Locals expressed outrage over the incident. The police recovered the mobile phone from the accused and found 13 SIM cards with different numbers. To gather further evidence, the phone was sent to the cyber cell at the police station for investigation.

The police have registered a case against the accused husband and have launched an investigation. The Sahawar in-charge inspector confirmed that a report has been filed against the husband in connection with the making of the obscene video.