New Delhi: India pacer Mohammad Shami has rebuked a media outlet for putting out false reports concerning him and former India spinner Amit Mishra and urged the media to verify the source of the news before publishing any information regarding it.

A media house published reports about Shami allegedly blasting Amit Mishra for his purported comments about Virat Kohli. These reports claimed that Amit Mishra made the remarks about Kohli for ‘fame and power’.

“India pacer Mohammad Shami took a dig at Amit Mishra after he made bold remarks about Virat Kohli.” the report claimed.

Taking to social media, Shami expressed his disappointment at false information being circulated about Amit Mishra.

“Disappointed to see false information circulating about Amit Mishra. It’s a humble request to verify news sources before publishing,” he wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Shami requested the said media house to take down the story and issue a correction, tagging Amit Mishra and Shubhankr Mishra. He also hashtagged the news #StopFakeNews.

IANS