Mumbai: Actor Sharman Joshi has opened up about completing 25 years in the entertainment industry.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, he reflected on his journey and the milestones along the way. The Golmaal actor shared insights into how he carved his own path without a filmy background, recalling his early days in theatre and the experiences that shaped his career. Sharman shared, “It’s been almost 25 years since my first breakthrough. As you know, I don’t come from a film background I come from theatre. Early on, I had three options in mind: becoming an actor, a lawyer, or a businessman, but I chose to take the leap into this world.”

“My first appearance was a cameo in Godmother, and then Style happened quite unexpectedly. We were all newcomers, incredibly excited, and that energy was truly irreplaceable. I still love that film, and it means so much to me that people continue to remember and talk about it even today.”

The Xcuse Me actress further mentioned, “It’s hard to believe it’s been a quarter of a century since I entered the film industry. Theatre has always been an integral part of my journey as well, and I continue to pursue it with the same passion. I recently completed 100 shows of Raju Raja Ram and am currently planning an English play in January. I hope the journey continues with more meaningful opportunities, and that I keep entertaining audiences through good cinema and impactful theatre.”

Sharman Joshi also spoke about the 16-year anniversary of his popular movie 3 Idiots. He reflected on the film’s enduring popularity and the impact it continues to have on audiences even years after its release.

“Whenever I meet people, they naturally mention 3 Idiots, but they also fondly bring up Style, and that really makes me happy. In fact, Rajkumar Hirani sir had noticed me in Style, and later, when 3 Idiots came along, he told me that he had always intended to work with me someday which eventually led to that opportunity.

Today, as 3 Idiots completes 16 years, I feel immense gratitude. Every time I think about it, it brings a smile to my face. The appreciation I received for my role as Raju Rastogi is something I deeply cherish, and I carry so many fond memories from that film especially the interview scene, which was incredibly emotional to shoot.”

Sharman added, “When we were making 3 Idiots, none of us imagined it would become such a phenomenal and timeless film that continues to be loved even today. I’m truly grateful to God for being so kind to me over these 25 years and for all the opportunities I’ve received.”

