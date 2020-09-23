Abu Dhabi: Riding on skipper Rohit Sharma’s (80, 54b, 3×4, 6×6) brilliant knock, Mumbai Indians (MI) posted a commanding score of 196 for five in 20 overs in their IPL-13 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here Wednesday. Incidentally this is Rohit Sharma’s first half century in this edition of the IPL. The four times IPL champions lost Quinton de Kock early after being put into bat by Dinesh Karthik. However they fought back with a 90-run partnership for the second wicket between Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav (47, 28b, 6×4, 1×6) to come back into the game strongly.

The game is of immense importance to MI as they had lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opener of the tournament. So Rohit’s knock came at a timely juncture. Rohit finally fell to the most impressive KKR bowler on the day Shivam Mavi (2/32). However, he holed out to a full toss bowled by Mavi and was caught by Pat Cummins at long-off.

Among the KKR bowlers, other than Mavi, it was the economical Sunil Narine (1/22) who impressed. IPL’s costliest buy this year Pat Cummins went for 49 runs in three overs without getting a wicket. Star West Indian all-rounder got the prized scalp of Hardik Pandya (21, 13b, 1×4, 1×6).

4th to 200 sixes in IPL

While playing the blazing knock, Rohit became the fourth batsman to hit 200 sixes in the IPL. Only three others are ahead of him in the six-hitting business. They are Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and MS Dhoni.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 196 for 5 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 80, Suryakumar Yadav 47, Shivam Mahi 2/32, Sunil Naraine 1/22). Match to continue