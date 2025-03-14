Chennai: The TVK, founded by Tamil superstar Vijay, is set to convene its general council meeting in Chennai March 28.

According to party sources, up to 23 resolutions are expected to be passed, many of which will strongly criticize the policies of both the BJP-led Central government and the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay has recently become more vocal in his opposition to these parties, and the upcoming meeting is expected to escalate his criticism further. His shift in tone was evident in a video message released on Women’s Day, where he openly criticized the DMK government for the first time- a significant departure from his previous strategy of avoiding direct references to political parties. This change in approach has been well received within the party ranks, and Vijay is now expected to intensify his attacks on both the DMK and the BJP in his address at the general council meeting.

Apart from the general council meeting, TVK is also preparing to hold a booth committee conference soon as part of its broader political strategy.

Vijay officially launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) February 2, 2024, positioning it as a movement against corruption and divisive politics. While he chose not to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he has confirmed that TVK will compete in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

August 22, 2024, Vijay unveiled the party’s flag and song at TVK’s headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai. This was followed by the party’s inaugural political conference on October 27, 2024, in Vikravandi, Villupuram district. The event saw an estimated turnout of three lakh people, leading to significant traffic congestion in Vikravandi and Mundiyampakkam, forcing authorities to divert vehicles on the Chennai-Tiruchi National Highway.

During the Vikravandi conference, Vijay took a strong stance against both the DMK and the BJP. He labelled the BJP as his ideological adversary and the DMK as his political adversary. He accused the DMK of being a family-run party that exploits the Dravidian identity for personal gain while condemning the BJP for its divisive politics.

In response, the DMK dismissed Vijay’s criticism, alleging that he was indirectly supporting the BJP, calling TVK the “C team” of the saffron party.

Vijay’s influence in Tamil Nadu politics has been growing steadily, particularly after his fan club, All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI), secured 115 out of the 169 seats it contested in the 2021 Tamil Nadu local body elections. This was in stark contrast to Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), both of which failed to secure any seats.

Vijay has also made it clear that TVK will align only with parties that recognize his leadership. Political analysts view this stance as a clear indication that he is positioning himself as a serious contender for the Chief Minister’s post in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

IANS