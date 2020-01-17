Mumbai: Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor is not among us but the scent of his acting will always be in Hindi cinema. Shashi gave many hit films to the industry and was very gentle in nature.

He earned name and fame with his performances in films across the country but very few people know about his children.

Shashi married Jennifer Kendal in 1958.

Shashi and Jennifer have three children, Kunal, Karan and Sanjana Kapoor. Today is Karan’s birthday.

Like any good father, Shashi allowed his children to lead their own way.

Movie fans across the country adored Shashi for his incredibly good looks and charismatic personality but the same thing cannot be saif of his son Karan. Shashi’s desire was to launch him in films but luck did not support him.

Karan got a chance to show his skill in Shyam Benegal’s critically acclaimed Junoon (1978) but his performance was not praiseworthy. However, he continued to receive offers because of his father’s stardom. Karan made his debut with film Sultanat, but the film flopped at the box office.

Like others in the Kapoor family, Karan was blessed with good looks but luck did not support him in acting. He soon left the Hindi film industry altogether and found his strength in photography.

Karan earned worldwide fame by becoming an excellent photographer. Today he is counted among the world’s renowned photographers. His photographs are exhibited at many places. His photograph Old Couple won the International Photography Awards 2009 in the People/Lifestyle category. It was one of five nominations he received that year.

