New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Sunday took a metro train to reach Jawaharlal Nehru University for a talk on recent changes in the citizenship law.

“Message to JNU students awaiting me: Decided to give up battling the traffic near ShaheenBagh & have taken the metro instead to get to you. Will still be late, but not as late as if I’d stuck to four wheels! See you all soon! Looking forward to our interaction,” he tweeted.

Tharoor had earlier also visited Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh, where protests have been underway for close to a month against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

PTI