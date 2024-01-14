Sydney: Veteran Australia batter Shaun Marsh announced that he will retire from professional cricket after Melbourne Renegades play their final game of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) season against Sydney Thunder.

Marsh follows his Renegades’ team-mate and former Australia captain Aaron Finch in retiring from professional cricket. He had previously retired from first-class cricket at the end of the last domestic season.

“I have loved playing for the Renegades, I’ve met some great people over the last five years and the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime. This playing group is special. They’ve been amazing to me, amazing teammates and even better friends.”

“Our members and fans are some of the most passionate out there and I’m so thankful for their support over the journey. Stick with us, there’s a huge amount of talent in this group and I have no doubt they’ll lead this group back to the top.”

“To the Renegades’ coaches and staff and everyone behind the scenes – thank you for backing me in from the start and over my final years. It’s made my job a little easier out in the middle,” said Marsh in a statement issued by the BBL club.

The 40-year-old made the move to the Renegades ahead of BBL’s ninth season after 40 appearances with the Perth Scorchers, which included back-to-back championship titles. His ability to bat at any position in the top order made him a significant asset for the Renegades.

Marsh, who represented Australia in all three formats from 2008 to 2019, is currently at sixth place in the all-time run-scorers list at BBL. “SOS is one of those blokes who’s universally liked and admired by anyone who’s ever played with or against him, domestically and internationally. If I could have any batter in Australia to help plot and chase down a total, it’d be SOS.”

“He has raw power and he has the experience to wait for the right shot at the right time which is critical in T20 cricket. To be putting in man of the match performances at the age of 40 is testament to Shaun’s preparation and commitment to this club,” said David Saker, Renegades head coach.

