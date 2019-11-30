Hyderabad: The police have found breakthrough in the brutal murder of lady veterinarian and arrested four accused including the main accused Mohammad Pasha.

However, the parents of the victim have found fault at the police for reacting irresponsibly. Speaking to the media, the victim’s father said, when we went to lodge a missing complaint, the police were initially reluctant. Her mother said, the police talked to us in belittling manner that she might have eloped. “We know about my daughter and if she is in a relation, she would reveal it to us,” said the mother.

Having deployed 10 teams for the culprits, the police arrested all the four accused. In the investigation, the police suspect that the accused tortured the victim whole night before murdering her on the wee hours. After killing her, she was carried in bed sheets for 30 kilometres and then burned her using kerosene.

Meanwhile the National Woman Commission has expressed its seriousness on the brutal murder. The executives of the commission will fly down to Hyderabad later in the day and will be meeting police officials to find out more details of the case. The commission accepted the case as sumoto and summoned the police department to give the complete investigation details. The commission also added that it will make sure the culprits will get severe punishment.