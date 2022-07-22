Mumbai: The International Emmy-winning streaming series ‘Delhi Crime’ is returning for its second season with the cast of the show reprising their role in the upcoming season to uncover and solve a new crime.

The new season will see seasoned police officer DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (played by Shefali Shah) spearheading her team along with the newly promoted Neeti Singh (played by Rasika Duggal) and Vartika’s right-hand man Bhupendra Singh aka Bhupi (played by Rajesh Tailang), as they delve into another challenging investigation.

Vartika and her team will manoeuvre through complex situations both personally and professionally as a heinous crime takes the centre stage.

Along with Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, actors Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Sidharth Bhardwaj and Gopal Dutt reprise their roles.

The first season of ‘Delhi Crime’ was based on the aftermath of the brutal 2012 Delhi gang rape case which shook the entire world.

At the 48th International Emmy Awards, the series was feted with the honour of the Outstanding Drama Series.

Created by Richie Mehta, produced by S.K. Global Entertainment, Golden Karavan, Film Karavan, ‘Delhi Crime 2’ is directed by Tanuj Chopra who also serves as the showrunner.

Written by Mayank Tewari, Shubhra Swarup, Ensia Mirza, Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh (Dialogues) and Virat Basoya (Dialogues), the crime drama will bow down on the OTT platform Netflix on August 26, 2022.

IANS