New Delhi: BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla Friday updated his X bio with no mention of the BJP in it, setting off speculation that he may have quit the party.

There was no official confirmation to this, as Poonawalla could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.

“Religion, Islam, Culture, Hindu, ideology-Bhartiya, Author: GST ki Yatra; Lifelong follower of PM Narendra Modi” — Poonawalla mentioned in his updated bio.

He also posted a screenshot of his updated bio on X.

My updated bio : pic.twitter.com/qGG5s9WMOG — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) July 30, 2026

This comes days after Poonawalla hinted his exit from the BJP, saying time has come to move on from active politics.

On Friday, he reposted videos in which he made those remarks in various interviews.