Kolkata: A day after his arrest, now suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan is reportedly not cooperating with the officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal police, who are investigating the cases registered against him, sources said.

Shahjahan, the accused mastermind behind the attack on ED and CAPF teams at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district January 5, was arrested from Minakhah in the same district late Wednesday night after being on the run for 55 days.

And soon after a district court remanded him to 10-day police custody Thursday, Trinamool suspended Shahjahan, a party strongman in Sandeshkhali who’s also accused of harassing the villagers in the trouble-torn area, from the party for six years.

State police sources said that Shahjahan is reportedly refusing to answer the queries put forth by the investigating officers, especially the ones relating to the attack on ED and CAPF teams January 5.

At times, the sources added, he is even arguing with the interrogating officers, claiming that since he has already answered the same questions put forth by the Basirhat district police, he is not willing to give the same answers again.

Shahjahan was brought to the CID headquarters Bhabani Bhavan in Kolkata from the Basirhat sub-divisional court Thursday. Early Friday morning, he was taken from to the state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital for the statutory medical check-up.

After check-up, he was brought back to Bhabani Bhavan where the interrogation process got underway.

However, Shahjahan went silent as soon as questions relating to the attack on ED and CAPF officers were asked, the sources said.

