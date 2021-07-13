Kathmandu: Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba became the country’s Prime Minister for the fifth time Tuesday after the Supreme Court’s intervention. President Bidya Devi Bhandari appointed the Opposition leader as the prime minister in accordance with Article 76(5) of the Constitution. This is the fifth time that 75-year-old Sher Bahadur Deuba is returning to power as the Prime Minister of Nepal.

Deuba’s appointment is in line with the ruling issued Monday by the Supreme Court. He replaces incumbent K P Sharma Oli.

“In line with the apex court’s verdict, President Bhandari named Deuba as the Prime Minister,” Bhesh Raj Adhikary, personal secretary of President Bhandari, told reporters.

Previously, Deuba served as Nepal’s Prime Minister four times. They are from June 2017–February 2018, June 2004–February 2005, July 2001–October 2002 and September 1995–March 1997.

Deuba is required to seek a vote of confidence from the House within 30 days of his appointment as the Prime Minister. This is as per the constitutional provisions.

The Supreme Court overturned Monday Prime Minister Oli’s May 21 decision to dissolve the House of Representatives. It then ordered the appointment of Deuba as prime minister.

The five-member Constitutional Bench led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana said that Oli’s claim to the post of prime minister was unconstitutional. Reinstating the House yet again – the court had restored the House earlier February 23 after Oli dissolved it December 20 – the bench has ordered to make arrangements for holding the House meeting by 5.00pm July 18.

In its order, the constitutional bench said President Bhandari’s decision to reject Deuba’s claim to form a new government was unconstitutional.