Mumbai: Actress and adult content creator Sherlyn Chopra has taken a dig at Hindi film actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, whom she addressed as ‘didi’ in a video, for giving a statement that she wasn’t aware about her businessman husband Raj Kundra’s activities.

Raj Kundra is under custody in a pornography racket case. He is being investigated for his connection to applications that created content that has been alleged to be pornographic in nature. Raj, in his defence, has reportedly said that it is simply adult content.

Sherlyn, who in July said that she was the first person to give a statement to the investigating team of the Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell in Raj Kundra’s case, posted a video on Twitter taking a dig at the Hindi film actress.

In the video, Sherlyn is seen lifting dumbbells while talking to the camera in Hindi.

“Media reports ke anusaar didi ka yeh kehna hai ki unhe apne pati dev ke nefarious activities ke baare main koi bhi jaankari nahi thi (according to media reports, ‘didi’ is saying that she was not aware of the nefarious activities of her husband),” Sherlyn said.

She added: “Aur toh aur didi ka yeh bhi kehna hai ki unke pati ki chal achal sampatti ki shroot ki bhi jaankaari nahi thi…(‘Didi’ is also saying that she doesn’t know about the movable and immovable assets of her husband.)”

“Ab is baat main kitni sachaai hai iska anumaan aap khud laga sakte hai…waaise isi kya kehte yeda bankar peda khaana (How true is this statement, you guys can understand yourselves.)”

On Thursday, Shilpa had informed Mumbai Police that she remained too tied up in her work to know the porn apps or other activities of her husband Raj Kundra.

She had further stated that Raj had launched Viaan Industries Ltd around April 2015 and she was on the board till July 2020 when she quit owing to personal reasons, as stated in the charge sheet filed by the police Wednesday against Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe.