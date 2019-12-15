BHUBANESWAR: Eminent Odissi vocalist Shyamamani Devi Pattanaik, olympian Anuradha Biswal, actress Jaya Swami and writer Banaja Devi were conferred with ‘Charan Sparsh’ award at a special programme organised by Kanyaa Anmol Hai here Sunday.

Actress Rimi Sen, social activist Sumani Jhadia, Meera Parida, MLA Bhubaneswar North Susanta Rout, Rotary governor, Debasish Mishra and member, Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Mandakinee Kar among others attended the programme.

On the occasion, legendary mountaineer Kalpana Dash was fondly remembered. She was Odisha’s first woman mountaineer to scale Mount Everest. She died May 23, 2019 while descending from the peak.

A short film based on literacy titled ‘Nirakhyarata Abhishap Swakhyarata Baradan’ was released by actors Rimi Sen and Ahana Barala on the occasion. The awardees spoke about their contributions and shared their messages during the felicitation.

Appreciating the initiative, actress Rimi Sen said I am quite impressed with the work to recognized empowered women. I am very happy to meet these achievers who have been honored by exemplary work in different fields.

Saroj Dash, national convener, Kanya Anmol Hai, said, “The event is chiefly aimed at boosting the morale of women who show exemplary dedication and integrity in discharging their duties. This can inspire the next generation of brilliant women.”