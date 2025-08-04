Bhubaneswar: BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik Monday expressed grief over the demise of former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren and said that he would be remembered for his dedicated fight for the rights of the tribal and marginalised people.

JMM founder Shibu Soren, 81, died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi while undergoing treatment for kidney-related problems. He is the father of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Shibu Soren had been the leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for the past 38 years and is recognised as the party’s founding patron.

Patnaik, also a five-time chief minister of Odisha, said in a post on X: “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former #Jharkhand Chief Minister and founder of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha #ShibuSoren.”

“He was a prominent tribal leader and will be remembered for his dedication to the fight for the rights of the tribal and marginalised people. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, friends, and followers in the hour of grief. #OmShanti @JmmJharkhand,” the leader of the opposition in Odisha Assembly added.

PTI