New Delhi: Delhi High Court Tuesday ordered immediate shifting of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite fast since June 28 over alleged examination irregularities, from Safdarjung Hospital here to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia passed the order on an appeal by the activist’s wife Gitanjali Angmo against a Sunday order of the HC refusing to interfere with his ongoing treatment at the central government hospital and direct his transfer to Medanta Hospital. The court asked the Medanta Hospital director to form a team of doctors with requisite expertise to constantly monitor Wangchuk. It said the doctors shall administer medication according to the accepted medical norms and protocol, “to which the husband of the appellant shall abide”.

Wangchuk ought to be shifted to a hospital of his choice, which would fulfil his fundamental rights under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution, the court said. Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta said the government has no objection to Wangchuk being shifted to Medanta Hospital.