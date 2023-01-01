Tikiri: After knowing that an administrative decision has been taken to shift the Ekalavya Vidyalay proposed at Kashipur block in Rayagada district to a place 50 km away, locals including social activists and political leaders have strongly opposed it.

Hundreds of people protesting the decision Friday gathered near the block office and submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seeking his intervention. ABDO Padmini Kanhar received the memorandum.

It was stated that a survey team and the local tehsildar had identified a land near Neketi Ghati Mandir in Kashipur for establishment of the school. Later, a decision was taken to shift the school elsewhere.

They warned of agitation against the administration and the government if the decision to shift the school is not reversed.

