Mumbai: Actress Shikha Talsania has shared an update on her father Tiku Talsania’s health. The actress Sunday took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a note in which she spoke about her father’s health.

She wrote, “Thank you for all your prayers and concern. It has been an emotional time for all of us but we are happy to share that dad is doing much better now and is recuperating well”.

She further mentioned, “We are grateful to the Doctors and Staff at Kokilaben Ambani hospital for everything that they have done and to his fans for all the love that’s come our way in abundance”.

Tiku Talsania began his acting career with the TV show ‘Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi’. Two years later, he made his Bollywood debut with ‘Pyaar Ke Do Pal’ and ‘Duty’. From there, his career flourished, and he became a household name with his memorable performances in iconic films such as ‘Bol Radha Bol’, ‘Coolie No 1’, ‘Raja Hindustani’, ‘Hero No 1’, ‘Hungama’ and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. Tiku is married to Deepti.

They have two children: a son, Rohaan Talsania, who is a music composer, and an actor-daughter, Shikha Talsania, known for her role in ‘Veere Di Wedding’. Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in the lead.

The film follows the journey of the titular character as they, along with their family, go all out to recover their missing “first night CD” in the scenic town of Rishikesh. With help from Mallika Sherawat and the rest of the family, the couple leaves no stone unturned, from appealing to the police and family elders to even venturing into graveyards at night.

Meanwhile, Shikha was last seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.

IANS