New Delhi: In a heartfelt post, Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan said Friday apologised to the fans. Shikhar Dhawan said that he and his teammates gave their best on the field. However, unfortunately they fell short in the playoffs of IPL 2021, which is being played in the UAE. The final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will start in a short while. Delhi Capitals were knocked out of the tournament Wednesday after losing by three wickets to KKR in Qualifier 2 of the cash-rich league in Sharjah. It should be stated here that in the group stages, DC had topped the points table.

The 35-year old southpaw had an exceptional season with the bat for Capitals, scoring 587 runs in 16 matches.

“What a season it has been @DelhiCapitals! We gave it our all but unfortunately fell short. I have cherished every moment of it and I’m already looking forward to next season #RoarTogether,” said Dhawan. He got out for 36 in Qualifier 2.

Meanwhile, Dhawan’s teammate and South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje said that he is disappointed to not win the IPL trophy. However, he is proud of what the Delhi Capitals achieved this season.

“In sport and in life, things move so rapidly. Can’t believe how time went by with this amazing bunch. Proud of what we achieved and disappointed that we couldn’t get the trophy. Thank you to everyone involved, especially the fans for sticking with us,” said Nortje who picked 12 wickets in eight matches in IPL-2021.

The loss in the second Qualifier against KKR meant that DC were denied a second consecutive IPL final. They missed out on winning the title once again despite an impressive performance in the league stage. However, one can be sure that they will come back stronger in the next edition to the Indian Premier League.