Mumbai: Hindi film industry actress Shilpa Shetty on Siblings Day shared a string of unseen photographs with her sister Shamita and said, “equal parts love, madness, and memories.”

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage from her younger days to now with text overlays that read: “Normal pose vs whatever this is”, “Sab height ke hisaab se khade ho jaao”, “When someone says – Khaana lag gaya hai”, “Us looking at bigger things ahead” and “Kiss now, roast later.”

Shilpa added the song “Matargashti” by Mohit Chauhan from the 2015 film Tamasha, picturised on Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

For the caption, she wrote: “Sisters: equal parts love, madness, and memories I wouldn’t trade for anything. #SiblingsDay”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shamita is the younger sister of actress Shilpa. She made her acting debut with the romantic drama Mohabbatein in 2000. She went on to do films including Bewafaa, Zeher, and Cash.

Shamita participated in several reality television shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Bigg Boss.

Talking about Shilpa, she was last seen in Sukhee, directed by Sonal Joshi in her directorial debut. It stars Shilpa in the lead role with Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila and Pavleen Gujral.

The film is about a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife, Sukhpreet Sukhee Kalra, who, sick of her routine existence, travels to Delhi to attend her high school reunion. Sukhee relives her teenage years over just seven days, experiencing a variety of things and emerging reignited and reborn, making the hardest shift of her life, from being a wife and mother to being a woman once more.

Shilpa will be seen in KD: The Devil, directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi.