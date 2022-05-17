Mumbai: Hindi film actress Shilpa Shetty had an emotional moment at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Nikamma.

As Shilpa arrived at the event to celebrate her return to theatre and films after 14 years, a special message from her mother was played on the big screen.

Shilpa was teary-eyed and overwhelmed as she saw the video message from her mother. The actress also expressed her gratitude towards the director of the film Sabbir Khan for breaking her ‘vanvaas’ (exile).

Speaking on the sidelines of the trailer launch, she told media, “The script was so compelling that it pushed me out of my comfort zone to strive for excellence. I was really rusty having been out of touch from films for a long time but the director convinced me that he will extract an amazing performance from me.”

She bowled a googly when she asked her fans not to visit the theatres to watch the film, “If you’re going to watch Shilpa Shetty Kundra in this film, please don’t flock to the theatres.”

She continued after a dramatic pause, “Instead, go for my character Avni and my performance. The best compliment you can give to an artiste is to love their work.”