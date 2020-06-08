Mumbai: Fitness freak Shilpa Shetty has been one of the favorite actresses of audience. Of late, she has also made her mark worldwide for fitness and yoga.

Shilpa celebrates her birthday 8 June. Shilpa, once a top actress, had an affair with Akshay Kumar. Shilpa claimed Akshay Kumar used her and then dropped her. Later, Shilpa married businessman Raj Kundra.

On Shilpa’s birthday, let’s reveal some interesting facts about the couple’s love story.

The couple had a destination wedding. It was held in Khandala, near Mumbai. Since Raj was already married, Kavita, Raj’s first wife, created a lot of uproar by accusing Shilpa of breaking her house.

Shilpa met Raj in London after winning the British reality show Big Brother (2007). Shilpa and Raj first met in London and the actress was promoting a perfume brand. Raj helped Shilpa in the promotion.

During the promotion, the two came closer. Raj was already married but still the two started dating each other. Shilpa was attracted by Raj’s friendly nature.

In the engagement, Raj presented a ring worth Rs 3 crore to Shilpa. The interesting thing about this engagement was that Shilpa got engaged in the absence of her younger sister Shamita, who was busy in the TV show Bigg Boss 3 at that time.

Raj gifted Shilpa an apartment worth crores on their first marriage anniversary.

Not only this, Shilpa and Raj also have a bungalow in England which costs Rs 51 crores INR. Shilpa has also got a sea-facing villa in Mumbai as gift.

Shilpa gave birth to a son, Viaan Raj Kundra, 21 May 2012. The couple had a second child, a girl, February 15, 2020 via surrogacy.