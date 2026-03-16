Mumbai: Hindi film industry actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty, Sunday, shared a glimpse of how she keeps herself calm before stepping into work mode.

Taking to her social media account, the actress wrote, “My secret to keeping my calm, just before the kaam #PranayamaForTheWin.”

In the video, the Baazigar actress can be seen practising pranayama as she gives up a professional stint.

Dressed in a shimmering gold halter-neck outfit with delicate embellishments, the actress is seen sitting outdoors and calmly performing the breathing exercise.

Talking about Shilpa Shetty, the actress has long been known as a yoga enthusiast and has constantly advocated the benefits of the generations-old practice of yoga, along with healthy and clean eating.

The actress has been seen often emphasising on the importance of balance in lifestyle and fitness.

In many of her interviews earlier, she has shared that throughout the week she follows a strict and disciplined diet, while Sundays are reserved for sheer indulgence.

Apart from her film work, Shilpa is also popular for her “Sunday binge” posts on social media, where she offers fans a glimpse into her cheat-day rituals.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty made her Hindi film industry debut with the 1993 thriller Baazigar opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, which went on to become a major success.

Over the years, she has appeared in several popular films like Tu Khiladi Main Anari, Dhadkan and many more.

Shilpa’s younger sister, Shamita Shetty, is also an actor who made her debut with Mohabbatein.

Apart from films, Shilpa has also built a strong presence on television as a reality show judge, appearing on popular shows such as Super Dancer and India’s Got Talent.

On the personal front, she is married to businessman Raj Kundra and the couple is blessed with two children.