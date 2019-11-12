Mumbai: The Shiv Sena moved the Supreme Court against Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s refusal to grant more time for formation of the government, party sources said Tuesday. The Shiv Sena is currently waiting for letters of support from both the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress to form the government. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray is holding hectic parleys with both Congress and NCP leaders throughout the day.

The Sena (56 MLAs) had sought three-day extension Monday for submitting the letter of support, but the governor declined to accept the request, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

Meanwhile in a separate development Tuesday, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari recommended President’s rule in the state.

As per a statement tweeted by Koshyari’s office, ‘he is satisfied that the government cannot be carried on in accordance with the Constitution, (and therefore) has today submitted a report as contemplated by provision of Article 356 of the Constitution’.

Article 356, commonly known as President’s rule, deals with ‘failure of constitutional machinery in the state’.

The Union Cabinet had also recommended President’s rule in Maharashtra where no political party has been able to form a government after the Assembly polls last month.

Sources said the Union Cabinet meeting Tuesday, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met in Delhi to discuss the political impasse in Maharashtra and decided to recommend to the president to impose Central rule in the state.

PTI