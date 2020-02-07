Mumbai: A day before the Delhi Assembly polls, the Shiv Sena heaped praises Friday on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his government’s ‘ideal’ work in the last five years. The Sena said the Centre should have replicated the ‘Delhi model’ of development in other states.

The Sena said Prime Minister Narendra Modi or UnionHome Minister Amit Shah should have felicitated Kejriwal for fulfilling the promises in Delhi, but instead of doing that senior BJP leaders and ministers are raking up the ‘Hindu versus Muslim’ issue in a bid to win the elections.

“PM Modi and Amit Shah are leaving no stone unturned in Delhi Assembly elections. They (BJP) could not come to power in Maharashtra and lost in Jharkhand. Therefore, the BJP wants to win Delhi and there is nothing wrong in it,” the Sena said in an editorial in the party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

“With the aim of winning the Delhi polls, 200 MPs from across the country, chief ministers of all the BJP-ruled states and the entire Union Cabinet are in the arena. Despite that Kejriwal has clearly emerged stronger than them,” the editorial stated.

“There could be differences of opinion on Kejriwal’s views and style of functioning. But despite having limited power in hand and the hurdles created by the Centre, his government’s work in the fields of healthcare, education, civic amenities is ideal,” it said.

PM Modi and his Cabinet should have replicated this ‘Delhi model’ in other states and utilised Kejriwal’s vision across the country. Instead, all efforts were being made to prove Kejriwal wrong. If anybody is doing good work in a state and even if that person does not follow your ideology, the country’s leader should still praise him and implement his good work elsewhere,” the Uddhav Thackeray-led party added.

“PM Modi or Amit Shah should felicitate Kejriwal for fulfilling the promises, but instead of doing that senior BJP leaders and ministers are raking up ‘Hindu vs Muslim’ issue in their bid to win the elections,” the editorial further stated.

PTI