Astana (Kazakhstan): Shiva Thapa Saturday became the first gold medallist for India at the President’s Cup boxing meet after getting a walkover in the final here Saturday.

Four-time Asian medallist Thapa marked his debut in the 63 kg category and was slated to take on Kazakhstan’s Zakir Safiullin in the summit clash. However, his opponent had to pull out due to an injury.

Meanwhile, woman boxer Parveen (60-kg) had to be content with a silver after losing her final bout to Rimma Volosenko of Kazakhstan.