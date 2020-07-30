Mumbai: Marathi actress Mayuri Deshmukh’s husband and actor Ashutosh Bhakre died of suicide Wednesday.

He was 32 years old. Ashutosh hanged himself at his house in Nanded town in the Marathwada region, July 29. The reason why he took this drastic step has not been established yet.

According to reports, the deceased actor was reportedly suffering from depression for the last few days. Just a few days ago he shared a video on Facebook through which he analyzed why a person commits suicide.

Ashutosh married Mayuri 21 January 2016. Mayuri is particularly famous for the serial Khulta Kali Khulena. At the same time, Ashutosh worked in the film Ichar Tharla Pakka.

Asutosh’s fans are still struggling to come to terms with the actor’s sudden demise. There is a wave of mourning in the Marathi film industry after his death. Ashutosh is survived by wife Mayuri, his parents and a brother.

The actor’s sudden demise comes at a time when the film industry is still mourning Sushant Singh Rajput’s death who was found hanging at his Bandra residence June 14.

Many biggies of the Hindi film industry and his fans are demanding a CBI inquiry into the case. However, the Maharashtra government has denied the CBI probe.