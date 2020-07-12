Mumbai: Popular Television actor Ranjan Sehgal passed away yesterday (July 11) due to multiple organ failure at a hospital in Chandigarh, Punjab. He was 36.

The actor is known for his Punjabi movies. He has also been part of shows like Crime Patrol. Reportedly, he had been keeping unwell for quite some time due to an unknown ailment.

Ranjan has been part of several other TV shows such as, Gustakh Dil, Tum Dena Saath Mera, Sabki Ladli Bebo, Kuldeepak, and Bhawar among others.

CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes’ Association) expressed their deepest condolence on the actor’s unfortunate death. Their official handle tweeted, “#CINTAA expresses its deepest condolence on the demise of Ranjan Sehgal (Member since Nov 2010).”

According to a news portal, Ranjan Sehgal had tied the knot with costume designer Nivya Chhabra in 2014. Ranjan reportedly marked his entry in Bollywood with ‘Sarbjit’, which featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Randeep Hooda in the lead. Ranjan had reportedly appeared in Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Zero’ as well.

Ranjan has worked in several Punjabi movies too.

Earlier last month, another Crime Petrol actor named Safique Ansari had died after battling with lung cancer. All through lockdown, entertainment industry has lost many actors due to health ailments and suicides.