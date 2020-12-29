Puri: A young woman and a man suspected to be in a relationship were found hanging from a tree in a forest area near an agriculture field in Algum Gram Panchayat area under Satyabadi police limits in Puri district, Tuesday.

The incident came to light this morning when locals at a village of Algum Gram Panchayat spotted the body and informed the police about it. However, police personnel had not reached the site till the last updates came in.

Even though the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be identified, locals suspected that the two were killed before being hanged as the youth’s hands were tied.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited after clarification from police officials.

PNN