New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested Tuesday one of their own, Sub-inspector Sandeep Dahiya was arrested for allegedly shooting and injuring his female friend here. Later on Sandeep Dahiya shot dead his father-in-law in Rohtak, officials said. “Dahiya was arrested from Sector-3, Rohini around 11.00am. The raid was conducted by the joint teams of special staff, cyber cell and Lahori Gate police station,” a senior police officer said.

Dahiya was traced through electronic surveillance and manual information. The weapon and the vehicle used to commit the offence have been recovered, the officer said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Dahiya had animosity against his in-laws. He also had some altercation with his woman friend. He was with his woman friend Sunday when they had a quarrel. He shot her and fled the scene, police said.

Dahiya then went towards Narela and Kundli and reached near Bansi village at night where his wife stayed. He shot his father-in-law in the morning and fled to Kundli. He stayed there overnight before being arrested, informed a Delhi police officer.

Dahiya, 35, was posted at Lahori Gate police station from December 21, 2017.

Another Delhi Police sub-inspector, Jaiveer helped the woman friend of Dahiya who was lying injured on the road. He took to her to a nearby hospital. On the way, the woman had revealed that she has been shot by Dahiya, presently posted at Lahori Gate police station. The woman and Dahiya were having an affair since last year.

The SI’s wife told the Rohtak district police that they had been living separately for some time due to strained marital relations. She alleged that her husband had earlier threatened to kill her father.

Rohtak Police said Monday the victim, identified as Ranbir, was cleaning a drain outside his house when he was shot. A CCTV camera installed in the street showed an SUV with a Delhi registration number, leaving the area after the crime was committed.

Ranbir was allegedly shot in the forehead and he died within minutes. His family members rushed outside the house and found him lying motionless.

Dahiya had joined the Delhi Police in 2006 as a constable and became a sub-inspector in 2010 after clearing an examination. He was residing at Shalimar Bagh Police Colony. He was on medical rest for two days and joined duty Friday. Since he has been the division officer, 9MM pistol with 10 rounds was allotted to him.