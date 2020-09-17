Actress Kangana Ranaut has been courting one controversy after another for her strong opinions regarding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Maharashtra government and Hindi cinema’s alleged drug nexus.

The latest in Kangana’s line of fire is actress Urmila Matondkar. The latter recently criticised Kangana, saying that the Tanu Weds Manu actress is pandering to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to get a ticket. However, in an interview with Times Now, Kangana launched a scathing attack on the Rangeela star.

“The way she was talking about me, completely teasing through the interview, pulling faces or just making a mockery out of my struggles, attacking me on the facts that I am trying to please BJP for a ticket. One doesn’t have to be a genius to figure that for me it is not very difficult to get a ticket. I don’t have to play with my life or get my property ruined,” said Kangana.

Furthermore, Kangana also called Urmila a ‘soft p*rn star’ and stated, “She isn’t known for acting for sure and is know for doing soft porn. If she can get a ticket, why won’t I get a ticket.”

Kangana had earlier alleged that 99 per cent of Hindi cinema stars consume drugs and asked top stars Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and director Ayan Mukerji to take blood tests to prove they are clean.

PNN