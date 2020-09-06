Sundargarh: After carrying out a detailed investigation, an accused from Kuchaita village under Chandiposh police station limits of Sundargarh district was arrested Sunday, allegedly for raping and impregnating a woman on the pretext of marriage.

According to reports, the accused Arun Munda used to roam in villages for making official announcements. In one such visit, he had met the survivor and developed a sort of a love affair with her. The accused proposed marriage to the complainant and on this pretext had established physical relationship with her on several occasions.

In her complaint, the survivor told Chandiposh police that she was in a relationship with the man for over a year. She also added, saying that the accused had promised to marry her. The accused had been sexually assaulting her on the pretext of marriage.

Subsequently, the complainant got pregnant and asked the accused to marry her. However, Munda refused to marry and absconded. The woman then filed a case of rape August 23 with Chandiposh police station. Police registered a case and launched a probe.

Chandiposh IIC Satish Nayak headed the investigation and began a search for the accused. Finally, after two weeks of search, the police on receiving a tip-off that the accused man has visited his home Sunday, nabbed him.

After a medical check-up, Munda was forwarded to a local court.

PNN