Mumbai: The Covid-19 test reports of Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and grand-daughter Aaradhya are positive in the second round of testing, reports said.

The news was confirmed by Maharashtra Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare, Rajesh Tope.

“Smt.Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery,” tweeted minister Tope on his official twitter handle, @rajeshtope11.

On Saturday, antigen tests conducted on Aishwarya, 46, daughter Aaradhya, 8, and Aishwarya’s mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan had yielded negative results. However swab tests were awaited at that point.

This was reported after Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, confirmed in separate tweets Saturday evening that they had been hospitalised with the novel coronavirus infection.

Both actors were admitted to Nanavati hospital, where all the tests of the Bachchan family members were conducted.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told Zee News: “Only Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s corona report has come as of now. Their family members, staff, drivers etc have been tested for the deadly virus at Nanavati Hospital and the reports are expected to come tomorrow (July 12).”

On Saturday evening, Big B had tweeted confirming he had tested Covid positive. “T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!” @SrBachchan had tweeted.

At the time of publishing this report, Nanavati sources stated that the 77-year-old senior actor is not on ventilator. Further details are awaited.

Soon after Bachchan’s tweet, his son Abhishek Bachchan had tweeted to confirm that he too had tested Covid positive.

“Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for Covid-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you,” Abhishek, 44, had tweeted on his verified account, @juniorbachchan.