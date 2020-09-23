Sundargarh: Eating gupchup (panipuri) overenthusiastically may claim your life! A case in point: a woman choked on her fifth gupchup and died at Sarafgarh village under Lephripara police station in Sundargarh district, Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Phulamati Kisan.

Sources said that Phulamati, a resident of Sarafgarh village, stopped at a gupchup seller’s cart to eat the popular street food. Phulamati consumed four gupchups easily but as she took the fifth one she started coughing. Despite all efforts the coughing did not stop and finally she fell unconscious near the cart.

Phulamati regained consciousness when people sprinkled water on her face but could not speak and died within a few minutes. The locals took her to the Sundargarh District Headquarters Hospital, however, the doctors at the CHC examined and declared her brought dead.

Sundargarh Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Saroj Kumar Mishra said it was possible that the crispy part of the gupchup got stuck in her windpipe, which resulted in her death.

PNN